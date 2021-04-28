After bidding goodbye to the showbiz, Aashka Goradia tests positive for Covid-19 along with her husband Brent Goble

Popular Television actress Aashka Goradia, who was in the news recently for quitting her acting career, is now again in limelight. She recently revealed that she is stepping into her entrepreneurship career. Now, she has revealed that she and her husband Brent Goble both have tested positive for COVID-19.

Aashka was all set to leave for the USA along with her husband to meet Brent's family and took a precautionary test on Saturday and tested negative. However, to have double security, the actress went for another test on Monday and tested positive.

The actress herself declared it on her Instagram and wrote, "In preparation of our trip to my home in the US, @ibrentgobale and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been reeling from this news since this morning when we were just about to leave Goa. Both of us are feeling fine physically but the test reports say otherwise and that means we have to let the virus run its course."

She further thanked her healthy lifestyle responsibly for not facing extreme symptoms. Aashka wrote, "Thankfully with our active and healthy lifestyle we aren't experiencing any debilitating symptoms. She also mentioned she and her husband have isolated themselves in their home in Goa and are not in contact with anyone.

Aashka also posted a second Instagram story emphasizing the importance of taking precautionary measures in these tough times. She added, "Folks, it doesn't matter how healthy you are- everyone, literally everyone is at risk. This new strain is a nasty and sly devil."

She further thanked and appreciated her fans for sending her warm wishes and encouraged everyone to pray and wrote, "When we appreciate all the concern and speedy recovery wishes, I'd implore everyone reading this to please keep those who are really debilitated in your thoughts and prayer. We will be fine, while so many others may not be. Let's all hold a space for THEIR recovery, as well as those who are indirectly impacted. So much love from us.”

