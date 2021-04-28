Deepika Padukone plays a fitness instructor in Shakun Batra’s next based on extra marital issue

Last year, Shakun Batra went on floors with his next – a domestic noir drama that stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The yet to be titled movie has been kept completely under wraps and nobody knows much about the film. Not anymore. Bollywood Hungama has EXCLUSIVE deets on the same. Read on…
A source tells us, "Deepika plays the role of a fitness instructor. While many in the know say it's based on a celebrity fitness instructor, the team at Dharma Productions and the writers have completely denied it. But yes, it's true she plays a fitness enthusiast and a trainer in the domestic noir drama."
Also Read: Deepika Padukone roped in as the brand ambassador of international luxury brand Chopard
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply