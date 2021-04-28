Deepika Padukone plays a fitness instructor in Shakun Batra’s next based on extra marital issue

Last year, Shakun Batra went on floors with his next – a domestic noir drama that stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The yet to be titled movie has been kept completely under wraps and nobody knows much about the film. Not anymore. Bollywood Hungama has EXCLUSIVE deets on the same. Read on…

A source tells us, "Deepika plays the role of a fitness instructor. While many in the know say it's based on a celebrity fitness instructor, the team at Dharma Productions and the writers have completely denied it. But yes, it's true she plays a fitness enthusiast and a trainer in the domestic noir drama."

Apart from that, the insider also gives us some details on the film's storyline. "The plotline goes like this – Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone play sisters in the film. While Deepika is opposite Siddhant, Dhairya plays Ananya's love interest. Shakun has always got a kick out of complex relationship stories and in this, the complexities come when Deepika gets physically involved with her younger sister Ananya's partner Dhairya. The whole extra marital issue has been treated with a lot of sensitivity, ala typical Shakun style and it's an emotional watch."

Also Read: Deepika Padukone roped in as the brand ambassador of international luxury brand Chopard

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results