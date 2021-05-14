Man mispronounces Remdesivir injection as Remo D’Souza; choreographer shares hilarious video

Filmmaker/choreographer Remo D'Souza shared a viral video of a man talking about the lockdown and its impact. In the video, the man called the injection Remdesivir used in the treatment for COVID as Remo D'Souza. The man in the video was talking to a journalist about the price of injections when he mispronounced Remdesivir.

Remo shared the video to lighten the mood of his followers. "Don’t miss the end. #ciplakaremodsouza #justforlaugh," Remo wrote as he shared the video. Fans of the filmmaker dropped comments on the hysterical video. "Arey sir ap to injection ban gaye," commented a fan.

Commenting on the video, Terence Lewis wrote, "this was too funny n is gone crazily viral! Died laughing n reminded me of DID auditions where contestants would give us amazing names out of sheer innocence ! But bhai Tu iska Poora video Dekh le na! He spoke so much sense ! He spoke for the people of India! Super respect to him for that".

Remo D'Souza is quite active on social media and often shares fun videos he makes along with his wife Lizelle at home.

Meanwhile, Remo D'Souza was recently seen as special guest in the recent episodes of reality dance shows Super Dancer Chapter 4 and Dance Deewane 3.

