Zee TV actors Anjum Fakih, Sehban Azim, Sanjay Gagnani, Reem Shaikh reminisce their best Eid celebrations

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, Zee TV actors Anjum Fakih, Sehban Azim, Sanjay Gagnani, and Reem Shaikh reminisce their best Eid celebrations.

Anjum Fakih who plays the role of Shrishti in Kundali Bhagya mentioned, "Eid has always been special for me and my family and we celebrate it with a lot of enthusiasm and fanfare every year. It is a huge affair at home, involving a lot of mouth-watering delicacies and visits to relatives’ houses. However, like last year, this year too, it will be a low-key celebration at home itself for me. My mother will cook some delicious food for the family and all of us will spend some quality time together at home. I have a lot of pleasant memories attached with Eid. I remember, as a child every year, I would dress up in the finest of my clothes and wait for the elders to give me Eidi. We would also have a family get together followed by a dawaat of Biryani and Sheer Khurma. In fact, the dawaats would continue for a week with relatives visiting our house and with us catching up with our cousins and partying in beautiful ethnic outfits. However, this year since we are in the middle of a pandemic and lockdown, stepping out of the house to celebrate is out of question and hence, we will plan a small celebration indoors. I plan to help my mother with cooking the yummy delicacies that she makes as well as spend some time chit chatting with my parents and sisters. I would also like to wish all my fans, followers, friends and family members, Eid Mubarak and may Allah bless everyone with good health. I wish and pray that the world is healed, and this pandemic is wiped out permanently without causing any more damage. I would also like to request everyone not to step out unnecessarily and if you do step out, please mask up and follow COVID appropriate behavior."

Sehban Azim who plays the role of Malhar in Tujhse Hai Raabta said, “It seems like a different kind of Eid again, from the last lockdown till now life has changed drastically. I had plans to go home to Delhi with my brother and be with the family assuming that it's almost over then the second wave got us. Looks like this year too I'll be away from my family. This is surely a surreal experience for the whole world, never thought life is going to be this way. I request everyone to pray and ask Allah to bring back peace into this world. I hope we all get through this to reminisce one day that how we survived a pandemic. Eid Mubarak!”

Sanjay Gagnani who plays the role of Prithvi in Kundali Bhagya mentioned, “I absolutely love Eid and it is one of my favourite festivals. Actually, I have always believed that festivities bring people together and having several friends who observe fasts during the holy month of Ramadan, I celebrate Eid along with them every year. It is a wonderful yearly get together that we have. In fact, I have several memories from my childhood. Be it feasting on some yummy dishes on Eid or playing with my friends during the holiday, I have spent some wonderful moments with my friends during this festival. In recent years, I have celebrated Eid on the sets of Kundali Bhagya with Anjum getting some yummy homemade food as well as with a few of my buddies like Zaan Khan, Waseem Mushtaq and Gulfam Hussain. We used to devour a lot of the delicious food made for Iftaar like Saatpadri, Sheer Khurma, Bhanori, amongst others. However, with the pandemic this year, I don't think we will be able to meet. But my friends and I have decided to do a virtual get together to exchange wishes, while I will also be celebrating with my Kundali Bhagya gang this year. Here's wishing everyone Eid Mubarak and hoping that the pandemic and suffering ends soon. Sending a lot of love, positivity and hugs to one and all."

Reem Shaikh who plays the role of Kalyani in Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta says, "I wait for Eid throughout the year as it has always been one of my favorite festivals. Every year I try to celebrate it with my family, it's so much fun as we wear new clothes, eat delicious food specially cooked by my dadi. Unfortunately, due to covid, we have moved my Dadi to a safer place and we will miss her this Eid. But I am very excited about the Biryani and Sheer Khurma that my mom will be making this time. It's really upsetting that this year again we'll have to celebrate it during the lockdown, but I am really happy that I have my family with me. But as Eid is about celebrating all the good things and spending time with your family, I wish you all Eid Mubarak, stay safe."

ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi, Iqbal Khan, Fardeen Khan on the subdued festivity for Eid

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results