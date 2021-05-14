“Tandav thing is just unfortunate but it’s a reflection of the time we live in”- Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra played a pivotal role in the Amazon original series Tandav. The series that also starred Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayyub and Sunil Grover landed in legal trouble after a section of people said that it showed a religion in a negative light. Multiple FIRs were filed against the makers of the show and a formal apology by the makers was also issued along with removal of controversial parts.

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, actor Kritika Kamra spoke about the ongoing health crisis in the country and the outrage around Tandav. When asked had people outraged as much as they did for Tandav while talking about the health crisis, would the country have been able to tackle the current situation better, Kritika said, “We could have been more prepared for this situation. But the fact is we have never asked these questions. We have never asked questions about healthcare, public health, education and so many other things. I think in the last many years, these are not even our election points. These are not even reasons why people go out to vote which is what needs to change and this is a turning point, this pandemic, for all of us. I hope that going forward we think of these things while going out to vote and we make politicians earn our vote instead of voting on some ideologies, stories and some pride and things like that.”

Further talking about the outrage surrounding the series Tandav, the actress said, “Tandav thing is just unfortunate, but it is also a reflection of the times that we are living in. It's not an isolated event. It's not just entertainment news; it's not just what happened to a show. It's a statement. Fair enough. Whatever judgement comes on that we will see. But yes, I think more conversations about these real things need to happen and that is why it is important to constantly talk about it so that when we go out there to vote, because frankly that is the only power we have. Let’s just now own that power and whoever, ask governments, your local representatives, you have to bring up these issues, because these are the real issues which have not been brought up in years. Tandav and all that thing can also exist and can happen on the side. If that is the grievance somebody has, we live in a free country. The constitution gives us the power to contest anything. That is also within the rights of the people.”

When asked if the whole Tandav matter scared her and changed her decision making process when it came to choosing projects, Kritika said, “Honestly, it has not been so bad for me as it has been for some other colleagues of mine from Tandav. That, I think, is really unfair. So, like I said the right thing will be done sooner or later by the courts in that case. I personally do not understand the issue too well, so I shouldn't comment on it. It is not something that has changed anything in my decision making process. It is still instinctive and things that I believe in. But there is a change in the environment. People have become very careful about what they want to say and what they want to make now.”

