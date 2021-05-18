Kangana Ranaut tests negative for COVID-19; says she would not talk about how she beat the virus

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, took to her Instagram stories to inform that she has tested negative for COVID-19. She said that she would like to talk about how she beat the virus but would refrain from doing it.
In a note shared on her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, "Hello everyone. Today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs… yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus… anyway thanks for your wishes and love."
Meanwhile, the actress’s account was suspended from Twitter at the beginning of the month for violating their rules. Ever since she has been active on Instagram where she has over 7 million followers.
