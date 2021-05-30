Randeep Hooda removed as ambassador of UN treaty after his insensitive remark on Mayawati goes viral

Actor Randeep Hooda has been removed from the position of the ambassador of the Convention for The Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS). It is an environmental treaty of the United Nations. The move comes after an old video of the actor seen making a joke on the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati came up and went viral. Several said that the actor's remark made at an event hosted by a media house in 2012 was “casteist and sexist”.

The CMS Secretariat in their statement announcing the removal of Hooda from the post said that they became aware of the video clip recently and found the comments by him “offensive”. They said that “it does not reflect the values” of the CMS Secretariat or the United Nations. It also said that they were not aware of the video and its content while appointing Hooda as a CMS Ambassador for Migratory Species in February 2020.

Randeep Hooda was nominated as the ambassador along with Australian explorer and environmentalist Sacha Dench and British biologist Ian Redmond OBE and had to serve his duties till 2023.

The 2012 video went viral on Twitter on Tuesday and several demanded an apology from Hooda and some also sought legal action against the actor. As of now, Hooda has not officially released any statement on the matter.

