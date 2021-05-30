Mona Singh set to comeback on Television after five years as a host of Mauka-e-Vardaat 2

Television star Mona Singh has been away from the small screen for the past five years. But, she is ready to make a comeback. The actress was last seen in the TV soap Kavach in a lead role and host of the comedy show Comedy Nights Bachao.
The show is all set to begin shooting once the cast and crew members are finalized.
Mona Singh debuted on television with the show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and later did Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, and Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She has also been a part of megahit films like 3 Idiots, Utt Pataang and Zed Plus.
On the other hand, Mona Singh is geared up for her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha starring alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
