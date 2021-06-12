Krystle D’Souza is ray of sunshine in yellow swimsuit

Actress Krystle Dsouza is enjoying her time on her vacation. She shared glimpse with her Instagram family by posting stories and pictures and we are in love with this bright yellow bikini look.

In the recent pictures, the actress was spotted wearing all yellow bright swimsuit from Angel Croshet x Dinky Nirh. She paired it with a green printed scarf as she tied the scarf on her waist. This summer look is perfect as she looks exotic in this swimsuit.

Keeping her makeup very minimal and hair open, she posed all candidly for the camera. Captioning her pictures, “Just a girl growing her wings."

On the work front, the actress was last seen in a music video ‘Ek Bewafa’ alongside Siddharthh Gupta which released on May 5, 2021.

