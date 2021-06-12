Kartik Aaryan dances to Allu Arjun’s song Butta Bomma, gives rise to new trend ‘Dance like Kartik Aaryan’

Driving away from the mid-week blues, actor Kartik Aaryan lights up our day with his impeccable dance moves in the latest video grooving to the upbeat track 'Butta Bomma'. Engaging his fans and followers in yet another special treat with his dancing skills, Kartik dropped a video flaunting his swift moves to 'Butta Bomma' impressing netizens.

Creating an uproar with his skills time and again, Kartik Aaryan is known to take the internet by storm with his remarkable moves. Earlier the Love Aaj Kal actor got the nation dancing to his tunes with challenges like 'Dheeme Dheeme' from Pati Patni Aur Woh and 'Haan Main Galat' from Love Aaj Kal, now taking the baton forward, he has flaunted his dance skills with 'Butta Bomma' in an exceptional dance routine which is sure to mark the beginning of yet another trend.

With an interesting lineup of upcoming films to his credit, Kartik Aaryan promises to rule the box office with the intense drama Dhamaka, horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 amongst many other intriguing films.

