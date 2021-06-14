Jacqueline Fernandez interacts and plays with children at the OSCAR Foundation

Jacqueline Fernandez had launched the YOLO (You Only Live Once) Foundation recently and the actress has been on her feet ever since the launch to go out and help the ones in need during this difficult time in her own way.

Taking to her social media, Jacqueline shared some super adorable pictures with a group of kids as she interacted with them, got on to the field to play football with them and even gave them gift packets. She noted down the details of her visit, writing, "One thing the pandemic has taught me is how important it is to reach out and help people as there are so many people out there desperate for a helping hand. I also learnt it doesn’t really take much. sometimes a smile, sometimes some food, if you can do more then great for you! Team @jf.yolofoundation visited the Oscar Foundation this week. Ashok founded OSCAR Foundation in 2010. When he was growing up in Ambedkar Nagar, a slum community in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai, he saw many children in his community giving up their studies in search of money."

"He came up with a simple incentive, if children attend school, they can attend our football and life skills sessions. Using this philosophy, they reached out to over 3000 children in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Yadgir (Karnataka). Through their football and education programmes, they've helped children stay fit and active and also assist them in acquiring digital literacy through 6 computer centres across Mumbai. They provide leadership training to previous beneficiaries, too, so that they can start their football team, girls and boys, and mobilise their communities better so OSCAR can grow and be more effective."

"In my visit to Oscar Foundation @oscar_foundation along with Ashok, we all played football together, interacted with the kids and could feel the passion in them to play football and meanwhile bring about a change in their life. Not only that me and my team also visited the lab where these kids study and work on themselves. We are extremely proud of the work Oscar Foundation does and are glad to be associated with them. We only live once! Let's make this life worth it by helping others in need and sharing the #storiesofkindness of those around us! #spreadthelove #staysafe #yolo #helpothers."

Jacqueline previously went for a food donation drive to a hospital, gave raincoats to the Mumbai and Pune police force, interacted with the other warriors coming forward to help at such a time, helped serve food to the needy at the Roti Bank Foundation, fed the stray animals and much more as she helps India fight this pandemic with strength and kindness.

