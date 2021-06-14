90’s bucket hat trend is favourite accessory in 2021 that BTS’ Jungkook, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh are loving it

Look what’s back in the fashion? 90s bucket hat. Who knew this summer the bucket hat will be the must-have accessory in your wardrobe? From your cute beach look or just casuals, it just adds a fun vibe to your chic style.

Here are 10 times celebrities styled up their outfits with vintage and classic bucket hats.

ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt is a big-time stunner and we all are familiar with her love for unapologetic ensembles. Recently, the actress posed for her Instagram in a trendy bucket hat. The actress was seen wearing a yellow printed co-ord set as she enjoyed her beach time. Adding to the look, she opted for a white floral printed bucket hat.

ANANYA PANDAY

Next to take on this trend is the fun-loving actress Ananya Panday who recently shared a picture of her chill vibe look. The actress was seen donning a basic white tee with blue denim shorts. To add an quirky element to the look, the actress acessorised it with a blue denim bucket hat.

HAILEY BEIBER

For a photoshoot with Vogue magazine, model Hailey Bieber was seen in a knitted bucket hats. For the first look, the actress was seen colour blocking in an orange-pink knitted bucket hat which added the perfect glam to her summer look. She teamed her second multi-coloured bucket hat with a checkered bikini look and was looking absolutely stunning.

KYLIE JENNER

Reality star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is a big time fashionista. Recently, the star was also seen in a glam golden bikini look which she accessorised with a bucket hat.

BELLA HADID

Model Bella Hadid was also seen enjoying her beach days in colourful knitted bucket hat. As the trend is getting a lot of attention and everyone is hopping on to it. Back in April, Bella was seen enjoying her vacation and donned a maroon beach wear which she paired with colourful knitted bucket hat. The hat added the quirkiness to the look.

ISHAAN KHATTER

Not only female celebrities love this trend but male celebrities are doing their part. Ishaan Khatter also posed in a pink bucket hat recently. Flaunting his muscular body, he accessorised it only with a pink bucket hat and was looking absolutely handsome.

RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh is a big time fashion King. He always been all about that zany and great style which turns out to be a statement itself. For a photoshoot, back in March, the actor posed in his casuals, but as always there is always an exclusive element to every Ranveer Singh’s piece. The actor completed his look by teaming it with a graphic printed bucket hat.

SHANAYA KAPOOR

Soon to make her debut in Bollywood, Shanaya Kapoor also added a oomph in her outfit by pairing it up with a bucket hat. For a photoshoot back in January this year, the star was seen donning a black and white checkered bucket hat. It was matching perfectly with her checkered shirt dress. Keeping her makeup subtle, she posed sensually and that hat definitely added more glam to the look.

RIHANNA

Singer-songwriter-entrepreneur Rihanna, who is known for her sultry looks, was also seen donning a trendy bucket hat. The singer posed back in February, where she was seen in a tie-dye mini dress which featured a deep neckline. Her beach look was completed by few necklaces and most importantly a bucket hat. A pink and white tie-dye bucket hat was a beautiful piece which blended with the pieces perfectly.

