YouTuber Bhuvan Bam mourns the loss of both of his parents due to COVID-19 

India's top content creator and popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is mourning the loss of both of his parents due to COVID-19. On June 12, he took to his Instagram to pen an emotional note after informing his followers that his mother and father passed away within a span of a month due to the deadly coronavirus complications.

“Lost both my lifelines to Covid. Nothing will be the same without mom and dad. Everything has fallen apart in this last month. Home, dreams, everything,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

The YouTuber further wrote, “My mom is not with me, my dad is not with me. I will have to learn to live again. But I don't want to.”

“Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon,” he added.

Celebrities and popular content creators posted their condolences in the comment section and prayed for him. Actor Rajkummar Rao commented, "I’m so sorry for your loss bhai. You’ve done a lot. I’ve seen it first hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what’s written in the destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May god give you strength bhai. I’m always there."

Bhuvan Bam, popularly known for his YouTube channel ‘BB Ki Vines’, is the first Indian Youtuber to cross 10 million subscribers, making him the most viewed YouTube influencer in the country. Apart from being a Youtuber, Bhuvan is an entertainer, an actor and also a singer.

