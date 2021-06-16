Mohit Sehgal clicks stunning pictures of Sanaya Irani in summery floral co-ord set

Television actress Sanaya Irani recently posed for her 2.6m Instagram family on a sunny day. The actress seems to sharing pictures from her a past trip with her actor-husband Mohit Sehgal.

In the pictures, she is donning pinkish-yellow floral printed co-ord set. It had a printed crop top which she paired with a high-waist matching skirt.

Keeping the look all bright, she posed in all sunny weather. She accessorised her look with a sling and pair of sunnies and went with all subtle makeup and hair all open. Posing up candidly, she also captioned and appreciated her husband actor Mohit Sehgal’s photography skills. She captioned the pictures, “When @itsmohitsehgal insists on taking my pictures when it is 38 degrees outside, because he wanted to play with shadows. Good job baby I love the pics.”

On the professional front, Sanaya Irani was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Ghost back in 2019. She recently celebrated 10 years of Iss Pyaar Ko Naam Doon with Barun Sobti.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sanaya Irani (@sanayairani)

Also Read: Sanaya Irani pens heartfelt note as Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon starring Barun Sobti completes 10 years

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results