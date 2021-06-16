Sarah Jane Dias exudes summer vibes in strappy maxi dress with red motifs

Sarah Jane Dias often documents her stylish pictures on social media. The actress, who was a former model and VJ, is often known to opt for comfy clothing but doesn’t shy away from risky looks either.

On Tuesday, Sarah Jane Dias posted some pictures that exude summer vibe, even though it is raining in some parts of the country. She was dressed in super fresh and beautiful white slip dress with red motifs. She captioned the post, “I wanna dance with somebody.” She paired this noodle strapped dress that features a ruffled hem with white mules. She looks ravishing with her hair let down and pinned up on both sides. She completed the look with ear cuffs and truly, simplicity is everything.

On the work front, Sara Jane Dias was last seen in Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. She played Saif Ali Khan’s wife in the show which was created by Ali Abbas Zafar.

