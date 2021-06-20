“Don’t be a prick go get the prick,” says Varun Dhawan after his first dose of COVID-19 vaccination

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has become the latest celebrity to take the jab for the COVID-19 virus. On Saturday, he posted a picture of himself taking his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
Varun received the jab at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared pictures from the vaccination center in which he is seen dressed in a pink polo T-shirt and beige cargos.
“#Vaccinated thank you to the wonderful doctors. Don't be a prick go get the prick,” the actor captioned the photos.
Meanwhile, Varun had tested positive for the virus in December last year while he was shooting for the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. His co-stars Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and director Raj Mehta also contracted the virus while shooting for the film.
