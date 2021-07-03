Mrunal Thakur makes a case for abstract prints amid Toofaan promotions

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur is busy promoting her upcoming film Toofaan. While the promotions are virtual, it doesn't mean she can style herself for the interviews. The actress has been donning some comfortable easy breezy pieces.

For the promotions, she wore a beautiful abstract print.co-ord set from Spring-Summer 2021 collect from Mero Studio. The set featured a long shirt patterned top which she adorned with matching flared pants. The co-ord set featured a beautiful wave print all over it.

To complete her look, she teamed it with red heels, with makeup all subtle and golden earrings she kept hair makeup tied in a ponytail.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur is busy promoting her upcoming movie Toofaan alongside Farhan Akhtar. The film premiers on Amazon Prime Video this month.

