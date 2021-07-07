Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon starrer K.G.F. Chapter 2 postponed amid COVID-19

The highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 has been postponed due to Covid-19 and will release at a later date. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who plays a major role in in the film, announced the news on Instagram.
Raveena uploaded the image of a warrior figure with a message written on it. The message read, “The monster will only arrive when the Hall is filled with gangsters. His new arrival date will be announced soon. KGF Chapter 2." While sharing the post, Raveena Tandon wrote, “Witness the MAGNUM OPUS come to life soon.”
The much-anticipated film starring Kannada star Yash was earlier slated to hit the big screens on July 16. The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1.
ALSO READ: Superstar Yash starrer KGF 2’s South audio rights sold for Rs. 7.2 crores
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply