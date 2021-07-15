10 Years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Powerful dialogues and poems from the film confirm its timeless appeal

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the most iconic and memorable movie. From exotic locations to its melodious music to amazing performances of actors, the film has its own charm. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film revolves around three best friends Arjun, Imraan and Kabir played by Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol respectively. All of them are separated by distances yet connected by hearts. Their lives take a new turn when they go on a bachelor trip to Spain which proves to be a journey of self-discovery for them. The film has managed to entertain the audience to a great extent while at the same time taught some great life lessons. The film also has the brilliant star cast of Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah.

The film released on 15th July 2011 and completes its 10 glorious years today. Even after a decade, it still remains fresh in the minds of the audiences. The film had some really refreshing and larger-than-life dialogues which makes us look at life from a different perspective.

As the film completes 10 years today, let's take a look at some of its most iconic and memorable dialogues.

1. Dilon mein tum apni betaabiyan leke chal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum, nazar mein khwabon ki bijliyan leke chal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum … hawa ke jhokon ke jaise aazad rehno seekho, tum ek dariya ke jaise lehron mein behna seekho … har ek lamhe se tum milo khole apni baahen, har ek pal ek naya samha dekhe yeh nigaahen … joh apni aankhon mein hairaaniyan leke chal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum, dilon mein tum apni betaabiyan leke chal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum.

2. Jab jab dard ka baadal chaaya, Jab gham ka saaya lehraya, Jab aasoon palkon tak aaya, Jab yeh tanha dil ghabraaya, Humne dil ko yeh samjhaaya, Dil aakhir tu kyun rota hai…, Duniya mein yunhi hota hai… Yeh joh gehre sannate hai, Waqt ne sabko hi baante hai…Thoda gham hai sabka qissa, Thodi dhoop hai sabka hissa…Aankh teri bekaar hi namm hai, Har pal ek naya mausam hai…Kyun tu aise pal khota hai, Dil aakhir tu kyun rota hai.

3. Ik baat honthon tak hai joh aayi nahi, bas aankhon se hai jhaankti…Tumse kabhi, mujhse kabhi kuch lafz hai woh maangti …Jinko pehan ke honthon tak aa jaye woh,Awaaz ki baahon mein baahein daalke ithlaye woh…Lekin joh yeh ek baat hai, Ehsaas hi ehsaas hai …Khushboo si hai jaise hawa mein tairti, Khushboo jo be-awaaz hai…Jiska pata tumko bhi hai, Jiski khabar mujhko bhi hai…Duniya se bhi chupta nahi, Yeh jaane kaisa raaz hai.

4. Pighle neelam sa behta hua yeh samaan, Neeli neeli si khamoshiyan, Na kahin hai zameen na kahin aasmaan…Sarsaraati huyi tehniyan pattiyan keh rahi hai ki bas ek tum ho yahan…Sirf main hoon meri saansein hai aur meri dhadkane, Aisi gehraiyan, Aisi tanhaiyan, Aur main sirf main… Apne hone pe mujhko yakeen aa gaya.

5. Insaan ka kartavya hota hai koshish karna. Kaamyabi, nakaamyabi sab uske haath mein hai. Insaan ko dibbe mein sirf tab hona chahiye… Jab woh mar chuka ho.

6. Apne andar chhupe dar ko mitana chahte ho na? Toh ye raha hum sabka sabse bada darr – Maut. Let’s face it

7. Apne kaam ko apni life ke saath confuse mat karo. Tumhara kaam tumhari life nahi, sirf uska ek hissa hai.

8. Sieze the day my friend… Pehle is din ko poori tarah jiyo, Phir chalis ke bare mein sochna

9. Kabhi pay cheque milte waqt … Tumhare aankhon mein aasun aaye hai?

10. Insaan ko dibbe mein sirf tab hona chahiye jab woh mar chuka ho.

