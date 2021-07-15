Shiny Doshi gets hitched to longtime boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani in a private wedding ceremony

Shiny Doshi and Lavesh Khairajani had begun their marriage preparations with the Mehendi ceremony yesterday followed by a wedding today, July 15. In no time the wedding pictures of the couple went viral with fan clubs and fan pages sharing them on the internet. The television beauty can be seen in a classic red saree with lovely jewelry. Meanwhile, Lavesh wore a pink turban and white kurta set.
Take a look at their wedding pictures and a video:
Shiny Doshi was a part of great TV series like Saraswatichandra, Sarojini – Ek Nayi Pehal, Jamai Raja, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.
