Indian Idol 12 judge Anu Malik trolled for copying Israel’s national anthem to compose ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’

Music composer and singer Anu Malik got brutally trolled by netizens for copying Israel's national anthem and composing a Bollywood song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’ for the movie Diljale. The audience realized it recently when Artem Dolgopyat won a Gold Medal in the Tokyo Olympics and Israel's national anthem was played when he got the medal. The netizens found a striking similarity between Israel's national anthem and Anu Malik's composition ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’. They quickly figured out that Anu Malik copied the tune of Israel's national anthem and started trolling him badly.

A social media user called him a time traveler and shared the picture of 'Hatikvah' who was born in 1870, first sang in 1887 which was later adopted by Israel as the national anthem in 1948. He said that Anu Malik composed the song between 1870-1940 and once again in 2020. Another user said that Anu Malik made 1 billion people fool for complete 25 years and no one realised it, ek Gold medal to Anu Malik ka bhi banata hain. Some netizens also uploaded videos of Indian Idol audition where a contestant enacted Anu Malik's singing style and in turn brutally trolled him.

Anu Malik is time traveler.

He was borne in 1870, first sang ‘Hatikvah’ in 1887 which was later adopted by Israel as national anthem in 1948.

Below first is pic of Anu Malik dated somewhere between 1870-1940 and second dated 2020. https://t.co/ulY0nPFmz6 pic.twitter.com/VsGEuTa0pQ

— The Brain Doctor (@DNeurosx) August 1, 2021

Check out some funny memes and tweets by fellow netizens here:

This legend had a way better instinct for Anu Malik years ago. pic.twitter.com/J5xYeTwP9L

— Shantanu Dwivedi (@Shantan21125143) August 1, 2021

Everytime a country wins Gold ???? at Olympics and its National Anthem plays

Anu Malik ???????? pic.twitter.com/CUnwY5rRME

— Dr. Manita V (@DrManita) August 1, 2021

Israel won their second ever Gold at Olympics and Indians ended up remembering Anu Malik ????

— Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik after watching Israeli National Anthem being played on TV – pic.twitter.com/DfCoUeq2ZR

— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) August 1, 2021

Also Read: 90s’ favourite music composers Anu Malik, Sameer, Udit Narayan to grace the sets of Indian Idol 12

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results