Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their red carpet debut as they make us all feel envious with their timeless style and radiant smiles

Rekindled Love is one thing- and The JLo and Ben Affleck Rekindled Love Saga is a classic tale to tell.

Lopez had made her much talked about relationship with Ben Affleck Instagram official very recently. The singer-actress and her former fiance re-ignited their romance earlier this year, following which they featured in headlines many times for being photographed together and stealing a kiss on multiple occasions. Both of them have also been bonding with families and meeting with their kids.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their much talked about love affair red carpet official after they walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, their first ever in a long time.

Jennifer went for a ravishing look as she sizzled in a body hugging milk white gown with heavy neck embellishments. The risque plunging neck featured a chain of heavy shiny rocks. The dress had a thigh high slit with pleats and an asymmetrical hemline. She styled this stunning dress by Georges by Hobeika with a pair of sky high silver peep toe heels. Her styling was simple with a clutch bag, bouncy centre parted hair with soft bronzed makeup and glossy lips.

Ben on the other hand perfectly complemented Lopez looking handsome as ever in a crisp black suit with fitted trousers, a white shirt and a chic bow tie. They both looked absolutely stunning in tow as they flashed their radiant smiles in each other’s company.

Ben Affleck was spotted browsing through engagement rings at Tiffany amidst reunion with JLo.

In 2002, Jennifer Lopez got engaged to her Jersey Girl co-star Ben Affleck and before their wedding in 2003, everyone’s favourite couple split up. Post their separation, Jennifer and Ben Affleck were married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. The duo rekindled their romance earlier this year and by April, reports of the couple spending a few days together in Montana and sharing a kiss while working out in the gym went viral on the Internet.

