Stars V/S Food: Janhvi Kapoor reveals her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao loves the sweet potato paratha made by her

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular Gen Z star kid and actress. She often hit the headlines with her fashionable looks, by getting spotted by the paps and her exceptional performances in various films. Recently, the actress was roped in as the special guest for an episode of Discovery channel's show Star V/S Food. The show in which Bollywood celebrities and chefs rustle up a special meal for close friends and family.

In the episode, Janhvi played a super fun rapid-fire and was asked what'd she make for her following co-stars and friends. When the name of her Roohi co-star RajKummar Rao appeared, Janhvi revealed a very interesting thing. The actress said that she'd make sweet potato parathas for RajKummar and that he loves the one made by her. Later on, she also reveals that even ace filmmaker Karan Johar loves her sweet potato parathas and even the Butter Chicken Biryani made by her.

Well, Janhvi's kitchen food is not just loved by Karan and Rajkummar but also by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She revealed that Manish Malhotra often loves to visit her house for enjoying South Indian delicacies.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the film Gunjan Saxena where she played the titular role. Post that, she was seen in the film Roohi as a ghost opposite Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, she's currently working on Good Luck Jerry which is an adaptation of the Tamil film 'Kolamaavu Kokila' starring South star Nayanthara. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 in her kitty.

