Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal gets slammed by Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans for her unpleasant remarks in an old video

An old video of Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal has irked fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. In the video which has now gone viral on social media, Divya can be seen saying that the late Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has ‘akad’ and Shehnaaz Gill is ‘irritating’. These remarks have not gone down well with fans of SidNaaz as they have been trolling Divya for her rude comments.

In the said video, Divya called Sidharth and Shehnaaz irritating and also asserted that Sidharth has ‘akad’ and is ‘flirty’. She is also seen making faces when the host asked her about Sidharth and Shehnaaz.

Divya said that Shehnaz is irritating.

Ab hum b iska issue bna sakte hain jese in logon ne #PratikSehajpal k against drama kia tha but let it be#PratikIsTheOTTBosspic.twitter.com/BRPIA2DSrW

— Hasan Khan???? (@IamRealHasan) September 10, 2021

how dare you #DivyaAgrawal #SiddharthShukla is a gem and how can u make such bad faces when he talsk nicelya abt #ShehnaazGiIl #Shehnaazians #sidnazz #SidHeart if ppl still don't believe pratik that this girl is full of attitude god save u #PratikSehajpal #PratikIsTheOTTBoss pic.twitter.com/8B2rYd43NW

— Rahul Vaidya official FC (@VaidyaOfficial) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, according to reports, Divya Agarwal’s boyfriend Varun Sood will soon visit the house. Divya is currently one of the top performers of the show and has expressed interest in Varun visiting her for family week.

