Bikini Babes! Alia Bhatt shares a throwback picture from Maldives trip to wish her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her birthday

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shared a throwback photo of herself with her best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor from the beaches of the Maldives on Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s 28th birthday.

Sharing the picture, she captioned the post, “Happy birthday my universe.” Both of them looked fashionably adorable with big smiles in the post. Alia was seen in a pretty pink cross-back bikini top styled with baby pink shorts. She accessorized the look with a pair of round black sunglasses and hoops. She kept her hair all clean in a bun with radiant no-makeup skin.

Meanwhile, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opted for a lavender bikini set with a single strip sleeve along with a printed black and white shirt. She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and silver sunglasses with no makeup along with loose and wet hair.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is all set for her upcoming films including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Telugu action film RRR. She will star in Darlings , Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra.

