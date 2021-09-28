Pooja Hegde looks breathtaking in a sexy ruffled gown worth Rs. 95,000

Indian actress and model Pooja Hegde is always setting fire with her amazing sense of fashion and styling. The actress can slay any look from Indian attire to western looks.

Pooja recently dropped her red carpet look for SIIMA awards which took the internet by storm. She won the Best Actress Telugu 2021. She was seen in a gorgeous aborigine one-shouldered multiple fluids ruffled gown with a dramatic side slit by Gaurav Gupta worth Rs. 95,000. She also added a pair of black sky-high heels.

Pooja opted for a dewy glam makeup look with a purple and silver-toned eye look along with nude lips. She kept her hair in a wet and wavy look.

On the work front, Pooja is all set for her upcoming films Acharya, Most Eligible Bachelor, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Beast, and Radhe Shyam.

