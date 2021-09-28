Mouni Roy looks radiant in embellished sequin saree paired with halter neck blouse

Indian actress and glamorous Mouni Roy took the Internet by storm with her stunning photos from her latest photoshoot which no one can ignore.

The 36-year-old actress was seen in a radiant designer sequinned saree with fine detailing styled with a matching halter neck embellished blouse by Rimple & Harpreet Narula.

She accessorised the look with multiple silver rings from Ayana silver jewellery. The whole look is styled and curated by the celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani. Mouni opted for a glam makeup look with defined eyes while keeping her hair all loose with curls. She captioned the post by saying “We are all made of stars, and we deserve to twinkle” ~ Marilyn Monroe”

In another post, she wrote, “The greatest thing you ll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return” ~ Moulin Rouge” and in the third post, she said, “For it was not into my ears you whispered, but into my heart; it wasn’t my lips you kissed but my soul.”~ Judy Garland.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the music video ‘Disco Balma’.

