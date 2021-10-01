Parineeti Chopra looks radiant in a brown bikini during her vacation in Maldives

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is having her best time on her vacation at the Maldives with all the fun adventures. She is seen participating in fun water sports like scuba driving with Orca Drive Club. She is currently on vacation with her family and share tidbits on social media.

On Friday, the actress was seen flaunting her perfectly tanned figure with a big smile in a sexy brown bikini at a picturesque loation. Parineeti looked radiant in no makeup wet hair look.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is all set for her upcoming film Animal.

