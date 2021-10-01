The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda advises Karisma Kapoor to use an alarm clock while making fun of her song ‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai’

The Kapil Sharma Show is gearing up to meet Karisma Kapoor and her father Randhir Kapoor, two notable Bollywood personalities and members of the ‘Kapoor Khandaan.' Fans are becoming even more eager for the episode as the channel shares snippets of some humorous moments from the episode on its official Instagram account.

The latest teaser gives a sneak glimpse at the funny scene in which Kiku Sharda mocks Karisma's popular song ‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai.’ Kiku, dressed as Sunny Deol, arrives with a little alarm clock and claims to have brought a gift for the actress. Kapil Sharma, taken aback by the present, inquires as to why he has brought an alarm clock for her. Kiku mocks the song by saying, "Kyunki ye hamesha kehti rehti hai ki sona kitna sona hai."

This sends Karisma, Randhir, and the rest of the audience into fits of laughter. “Alarm laga lijiye pata chal jayega kitna sona hai kitna jaagna hai,” Kiku continues. The teaser has been captioned as “Chalo, aakhirkar @therealkarismakapoor ji ko pata toh chalega ki unhein kitna 'Sona' hai!”

Kiku Sharda recently poked fun at fellow comic Krushna Abhishek's friendship with uncle Govinda in an earlier trailer for the programme. When Krushna told Karisma that he had seen her film Raja Babu, Kiku mocked him, referring to Krushna Abhishek’s tumultuous relationship with Govinda. "Inhone toh Raja Babu dekhi, par joh Raja Babu hain woh aaj kal inhe nahi dekhte.”

