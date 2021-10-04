A.C.E’s Jun tests positive for COVID-19; Byeongkwan and Chan and agency staff undergo testing

South Korean pop group A.C.E’s leader, Jun has tested positive for COVID-19. The group’s agency Beat Interactive took to the group’s official fan cafe to announce the news.

The agency made the statement which read that Jun was alerted that he was in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, and on September 30, he took a PCR test, only to have it come out negative. However, soon after, he began to experience a number of symptoms in line with the virus, so he took an additional COVID-19 test. On October 4, the retest results indicated he currently has COVID-19.

Upon informing the rest of the members, Byeongkwan and Chan and all Beat Interactive staff members underwent testing for the virus and currently, all are waiting for the results to arrive.

Health authorities have yet to give further instruction on what to do next, but in the meantime, all are in self-quarantine. The agency plans to abide by the instructions then decide whether or not to resume activities once they are completed.

A.C.E released their second repackaged album Changer: Dear Eris on September 2, 2021, with the title track ‘Changer.’

