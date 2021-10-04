ASTRO’s Sanha to join the cast of Krystal Jung and Kim Jae Wook starrer Crazy Love

South Korean pop group ASTRO member Sanha has been confirmed to join the cast of the upcoming KBS drama Crazy Love.

According to Korean tabloids in October 4, it was confirmed that the singer has joined the cast along with Krystal and Kim Jae Wook. The story of the drama Crazy Love revolves around a man who pretends to have amnesia when he's told he'll be murdered and a woman who pretends to be his fiancée.

Kim Jae Wook is playing the role of Noh Go Jin, who's the country's top math instructor and the CEO of GO Study. Krystal is taking on the role of Lee Shin Ah, Noh Go Jin's secretary who goes constantly unnoticed. Sanha will be playing the role of Lee Shin Ah's little brother.

On the work front, Sanha is currently waiting for the premiere of his upcoming drama Your Playlist which will air its first episode on October 14. However, Krystal is currently being starring in on-air drama Police University and Kim Jae Wook was last seen in 2019 drama Her Private Life.

Meanwhile, 'Crazy Love' is set to premiere next year In February.

Also Read: From Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Gong Yoo to Jung Ho Yeon, Wi Ha Joon and Anupam Tripathi – meet the cast of blockbuster series Squid Game

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results