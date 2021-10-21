Saba Ali Khan shares an adorable throwback picture with Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan often shares pictures of her family members on her Instagram handle. She recently posted a cute picture with her nephew and youngest member of their family- Jeh Ali Khan.

Saba said that she posted the picture as she was missing the little one after he was photographed at Amrita Arora's house on Wednesday night for her son's birthday. The picture shared by Saba was clicked recently at Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday party.

"Jeh…my Jaan. Missing my munchkin. Media captured him attending a party… I was reminded of this moment. Love you my dumpling. Protect you always. Though guess he loves the earring…he's aiming to pull out! Watch the little naughty fist," she wrote.

Saba Ali Khan is a jewellery designer and the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

