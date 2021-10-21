Actresses cannot be friends? New-gen actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor prove otherwise

On Wednesday, two of Bollywood's youngest and popular actors – Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in town together to shoot for an episode of The Big Picture hosted by Ranveer Singh. The two posed for the paparazzi together looking gorgeous in their stunning outfits and bright smiles.

On Thursday afternoon, both Sara and Janhvi took their social media handle to shower love on each other. Sara who is known to get a little poetic, with her captions captured their friendship and love for each other with a beautiful post. Sharing multiple pictures with Janhvi, Sara wrote, Real princesses fix each other’s crowns ????Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns. Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns. Because it’s always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Janhvi, too, took to her Instagram to share pictures with Sara and wrote, "girls want girls".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The two contemporaries have definitely debunked the age-old myth of actresses cannot be friends.

Both Sara and Janhvi train with celebrity fitness instructor Namrata Purohit, who had earlier shared a video of the two actors working out together with the caption. "Friends that train together stay together".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor join Ranveer Singh in ‘The Big Picture’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results