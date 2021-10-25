‘Not a production house’, is what Sameer Wankhede tells Ananya Panday after she arrives late for the summon

Actress Ananya Panday has been getting summoned by the Narcotics Bureau Department for the past 2 days in relation to the drug-on-cruise case. Yesterday also the actress was asked by the anti-drug agency to arrive at their office for the investigation. She was appointed the time of 11 am however; Ananya arrived at them at around 2 pm.

Reportedly, the NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had admonished Ananya Panday on Friday for arriving at the agency’s office three hours later than the appointed time. According to the sources, Sameer Wankhede told Ananya Panday that the NCB is not a “production house” but an “office of central agency”.

Ananya Panday was investigated by officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau at their office in Mumbai for nearly four hours on Friday. They have reportedly also seized her mobile and laptop.

