Yash Raj Films inks a 4 week deal with Amazon for Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shamshera

Bollywood Hungama recently reported how Aditya Chopra turned down a deal running into 100s of crores to sell his entire slate to an OTT giant for direct to digital premiere. We also informed our esteemed readers about the producer's commitment for the exhibition sector by holding back on the slate for the theatrical medium. And now we have got another exclusive scoop.
"Aditya Chopra has immense faith in the theatrical medium and hence, he was all ready to follow the conventional 8 week window between theatrical and OTT release. However, when the national chains put out a statement about them being alright if films opt for a premium four weeks after their theatrical release, he felt it was only wise business decision to follow the norm. The entire industry has taken a four week window and seeing the advent of a new era, Adi and his team too have signed a deal with Amazon Prime keeping a 4 week window in mind," a trade source informed Bollywood Hungama.
The first from YRF 50 slate – Bunty Aur Babli 2 is gearing up for a theatrical release on November 19.
