Aryan Khan to be represented by former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi in drugs case bail hearing at Bombay High Court 

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will be represented by former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi when his bail plea will be heard at the Bombay High Court on October 26, according to Bar and Bench. Advocate Satish Maneshinde appeared for Aryan Khan before the Magistrate court. He was joined by Senior Counsel Amit Desai as the latter was the lead counsel before the Sessions Court.

Aryan Khan was arrested in connection to drugs seized on a cruise by the Narcotics Control Bureau, earlier this month. It's been a few weeks since he was arrested along with several others. On October 20, the special NDPS court rejected Aryan Khan's bail plea following which he reached High Court to file a bail application. Bombay High Court decided to hear the bail plea on October 26.

According to the New Indian Express, an independent witness of NCB, Prabhakar Raghoji Sail , claimed that "Rs. 25 crore pay-off was demanded by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and others from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan Khan." However, a senior NCB official rubbished these claims stating they are false and malicious.

Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, 2021, after the NCB raided a cruise ship. He was arrested on October 3 under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

