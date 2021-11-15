Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to avert clash with RRR; to now release on February 18, 2022

It's final! Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has avoided a three-way clash with SS Rajamouli's RRR and Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam on January 7, 2022. The filmmaker will now release his upcoming directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt on February 18, 2022.

The announcement was made on November 15, 2021, which read, "We are glad to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has a new release date. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film will release on 18th February 2022.

Titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gangubai, remembered as The Madam of Kamathipura in the pages of history, was pushed into prostitution at an early age, and later became an extremely influential pimp with numerous ferocious gangsters as her client.

