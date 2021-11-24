“I am proud to be a television actor”, says Mohit Malik

Actor Mohit Malik needs no introduction, given his huge body of work in the Indian television industry. With shows like Pari Hoon Main, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Suvreen Guggal, Doli Armaanon Ki and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Lockdown Ki Love Story, to boast of in his credits, Mohit has established himself as one of the bankable stars in the industry.
Ask him about his sense of achieving fame and recognition, and Mohit says, "I felt great. It was obviously a really nice feeling. After lots of trying, I was doing something that I was proud of, something that I had come to Mumbai to do. When I landed my first role, everyone was elated, but my parents were the happiest."
Recalling his initial days of fame, Mohit revealed, "I started signing autographs. People recognized me and that is always great. That is the biggest kick you'll get as an actor. I have been lucky with my roles. Whichever ones I have done so far, people still remember them. And this shows that it worked out for me. You obviously feel great. This is the award and reward that you get – getting recognized."
ALSO READ:“Be it a father figure or a doting lover, there has only been variety for me to play with” says Mohit Malik on television helping him shape up as a performer
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply