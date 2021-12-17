Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev, Kabir Khan arrive at 83 world premiere in Dubai

Actor Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone, 83 film director Kabir Khan along with spouse Mini Mathur made an imperial appearance at the ongoing Jeddah Film Festival recently. The stars along with former cricket legend Kapil Dev and his wife Romi marked their presence at the festival where 83 was also screened for the audience.

While Ranveer Singh as usual stood out with his inimitable sense of style as he slipped into a yellow-green check suit for the occasion minus the shirt grabbing eyeballs as always whereas Deepika looked elegant in a floor-length gown. Also accompanying the celebrities was former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath.

The videos and pictures from the occasion have gone viral on the internet. While in one shared clip, fans could be heard chiming Ranveer Singh’s name, in another thread, we saw Kapil Dev funneling Ranveer as he did a little jig at the premiere while nibbling on snacks.

The movie 83 revolves around the story of the Indian cricket team’s World Cup win in 1983 as it won the finals against the country West Indies. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, 83 stars the likes of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

83 will hit the big screen on December 24.

