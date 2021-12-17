Akshay Kumar dons long hair in leaked OMG 2 look; actor thanks fanclub for a powerful video 

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has moved on to his next project. After wrapping up Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan and completing a few sequences of Ram Setu, he is now shooting for OMG 2. Sequel to Oh My God, the film is currently being shot in Mumbai. A video from the location of the shoot is viral on social media.

In the video, the actor is seen shooting at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai. Donning long hair, he has tied it in a ponytail. He is wearing a beige kurta and pyjama and kolhapuri chappals in the video. Thanking the fanclub for sharing the video, he said, "Loved this edit by

@AKFansGroup as I entered for the shoot of #OMG2. Am so, so deeply humbled. And they’ve chosen the most powerful rendition of the Shiv Tandav Stotram by @Shankar_Live in the background. Amazing energy. Har Har Mahadev."

Loved this edit by @AKFansGroup as I entered for the shoot of #OMG2 . Am so, so deeply humbled. And they’ve chosen the most powerful rendition of the Shiv Tandav Stotram by @Shankar_Live in the background. Amazing energy. Har Har Mahadev ???????? https://t.co/g8G1gmkins

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2021

Director Amit Rai commenced the shooting for this social comedy in Mumbai with Pankaj Tripathi. The actor was shooting his solo sequences followed by Yami Gautam who began shooting. Akshay Kumar began shooting in December 2021.

