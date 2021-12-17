Ananya Panday oozes hotness in a black bralette, high-waisted bikini bottoms and trench coat, see photos

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is amping up her style game every step of the way. The actress is known for her stunning style sense and with each project, she is evolving into a fashionista. In her recent photos, she is an absolute smokestorm.

On December 16, she shared a series of pictures donning an all-black look. She wore a black bralette from Shivan & Narresh paired with SKIMS' mid-waist brief and a trench coat by Simran Merwah.

She simply let the look do the talk. Without accessorising, she opted for bronzed makeup with beach waves.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has Liger in her kitty. She stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda and the film releases on August 25, 2022. She also stars in Shakun Batra's next and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

