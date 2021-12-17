20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Amitabh Bachchan shares a laugh with Jaya Bachchan; Gauri Khan and toddler Aryan Khan spotted in unseen photo

It’s been 20 years since Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released on big screen. The behind-the-scenes photos of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, and others were posted online to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Earlier this week, photographer Ayesha Broacha shared behind-the-scenes images from the sets of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which included director Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and others.

Gauri Khan was photographed looking affectionately at her son Aryan Khan, who appeared in K3G as a young Shah Rukh Khan. Amitabh and his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were captured in a casual moment in another shot. During the rehearsals, a blushing Jaya was photographed with Amitabh wrapping his arms around her.

Many celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Johny Lever, and Farah Khan, recreated scenes from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to celebratye the film's 20th anniversary.

Karan previously stated that he still feels the "euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it" after two decades. He added that he fully comprehended the impact only much later ‘and that feeling hasn’t stopped ever since.

“I see all the videos, all the occasions this film’s music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course – the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time – it’s all about loving your…family!” he said.

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

