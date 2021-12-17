“I thoroughly enjoy my time on social media and try keeping it fun and real”- Shruti Haasan

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan is one of the few actors who doesn’t have a social media agency on board. She is of the belief that through social media, fans get to see the real version of their stars. Shruti is often seeing sharing various aspects of her life and daily chores. Her personality be it her love for goth or her love for music is loved by everyone and her fans have started associating alternative fashion with her.

Social media is the only way for fans to see the actors in their real avatar. Shruti believes live interactions with fans and letting them in on her work commitments, BTS pictures, work outs, diet regime and skin care routines, alternative fashion and music to name a few, gives the followers a humane angle to associate with their on screen idol.

Shruti, who is currently garnering praise for her ad with Sidharth Malhotra for an e-commerce platform, says, “Social media is such a strong tool these days and there are many ways to use it. I prefer to keep it simple and just post things that I think my fans want to see. It can be the most mundane task but to a live session. I thoroughly enjoy my time on social media and try keeping it fun and real. Its always more natural and organic if you yourself engage with your fans and well wishers” she signs off.

