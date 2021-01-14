In the film 12 O’Clock , we are introduced to Gauri (Krishna Gautam), who lives with her parents (Makarand Deshpande and Divya Jagdale), younger brother (Vishesh) and grandmother in a lower middle-class locality of Bombay. The father works as a peon in an office. Soon, Gauri starts displaying odd behaviour and it turns out that she is possessed by a spirit. Gauri’s father takes her to a doctor (Ali Asgar) and then to a psychiatrist Debashish(Mithun Chakraborty). The parents also take her to a tantrik (Ashish Vidhyarthi). However, nothing helps. At the same time, there is a series of murder committed in the city and the police is clueless about the murderer. But there is a connection between the murders and Gauri’s condition. The commissioner of police (Dalip Tahhil) and his trusted police inspector, Francis (Manav Kaul) get to know something which sends shivers down their spines. What happens thereafter? Does the psychiatrist free Gauri from the spirit? Is the tantrik able to help? Is she actually possessed? Are the police able to solve the murder mystery? What happens after is what forms the rest of the story.

