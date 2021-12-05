Movie Review: Tadap

TADAP is the official remake of the Telugu film RX 100 [2018]. Ajay Bhupathi's story is ordinary in the first half but the twist in the second half is unpredictable. Rajat Arora's screenplay is engaging. RX 100 was a lengthy film but Rajat has shortened the narrative at several places for a better impact. He also added some interesting scenes; the scene where Ishaana and Ramisa exchange books is one case in point. On the flipside, the first half doesn’t have anything new and might test the patience of the viewers. Also, the obsession of Ishana is not convincing or even logical. Rajat Arora's dialogues are impressive. He is known for penning memorable one-liners and has peppered the film with some sharp dialogues.

Milan Luthria's direction is simple and entertaining. He has treated the film in such a manner that viewers of all strata of society and across all centres will be able to relate to it. While the basic narrative is the same as RX 100, the Telugu film was far more violent. Milan has tried his best to down the bloodshed and yet ensure that the desired impact is made. A few scenes are very well helmed like the scene where Ramisa hugs Ishana or Ishana’s grand entry. The <em>'Tumse Bhi Zyada'</em> song also arrests attention and the parallels made between two drastically different situations is seen to be believed. The twist comes as a bolt from the blue but once the suspense is unveiled, the film falls a bit yet again. The finale is thrilling but might not be acceptable to all sections of viewers. And the biggest problem is that the film feels outdated. Viewers will find it difficult to accept that a guy can get so obsessed with a girl in this day and age.

TADAP has a thrilling beginning. The entry of Ishaan followed by the opening fight sets the mood. Viewers will be curious to know why Ishana is so angry and why this hatred for Damodar. A few scenes of flashback portions stand out but overall, the first half is weak as it is clichéd. The second half starts off well but after a point, runs out of steam. The way Ishana gets obsessed with Ramisa and tries to snatch her away puts off viewers. The twist in the tale thankfully saves the day. The final fight and the finale will leave viewers divided.

Ahan Shetty makes a confident debut. He is a bit stiff in certain scenes but at places, he shines very well. This is more so in the second half. The climax gives him a ripe opportunity to show his acting prowess and he succeeds largely. Tara Sutaria is a revelation. She gives a fine performance, very different from her acts in her previous two films. Saurabh Shukla is adorable while Kumud Mishra is dependable. Sumit Gulati (LOL) is poor. Saurav Chakrabarti (Guthli) has a crucial part and does very well. Rajesh Khera (Inspector Negi) and the actors playing Kashinath and Ramisa’s grandmother do not get much scope.

Pritam Chakraborty's music is of the chartbuster variety. <em>'Tumse Bhi Zyada'</em> is already a rage and comes at a significant juncture in the film. Same goes for <em>'Tere Siva Jag Mein'</em>. <em>'Hoye Ishq Na'. 'Tu Mera Hogaya Hai'</em>, however, is forgettable. John Stewart Eduri's background score gives the film a commercial feel.

Ragul Herian Dharuman's cinematography is appropriate. The locales of Mussoorie, Rishikesh and the single screen theatre are well shot. Ajay Vipin's production design is apt. Stefan Richter, Vikram Dahiya’s action is mildly violent, and that will give the film a far more appeal. Rohit Chaturvedi's costumes are appealing. The ones worn by Saurabh Shukla stand out. Rajesh G Pandey's editing is decent.

On the whole, TADAP rests on some well executed scenes, shocking twist and a fine debut by Ahan Shetty. However, the clichéd and outdated storyline is a major downside of the film. At the box office, it will turn out to be an Average fare.

