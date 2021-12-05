Movie Review: Bob Biswas

Sujoy Ghosh's story is interesting and serves as a nice origin story of the iconic character from his much-loved film, KAHAANI [2012]. However, it gives a one déjà vu of similar films like PRINCE [2010] or the Hollywood films like THE BOURNE IDENTITY [2002], PAYCHECK [2003] etc. wherein the protagonists similarly lose their memory. Sujoy Ghosh's screenplay is very effective. He has infused some nice dramatic and emotional moments in the film that keep the interest going. There are multiple characters but most of them serve an important purpose and are well fleshed out. However, he leaves several questions unanswered. Sujoy Ghosh and Raj Vasant's dialogues are sharp yet simple.

Diya Annapurna Ghosh's direction is supreme, especially considering that this is her first film. Since Bob Biswas is a character from the film KAHAANI, it was important that this film is also set in a similar zone. Diya succeeds very well in this regard as the look and treatment is just like the 2012 film. The dark humour bit is very strong in this film and one of the USPs. Besides the thrill element, the family track of Bob is something to watch out for, especially his bond with Mary. However, the film is not without its share of blemishes. A major problem is that a few bits are not explained, like how Bob lost his memory. The intentions of Jishu and Kharaj behind killing Bubai, Rahul etc. is bewildering and no attempt is made to explain the motive behind these killings. Lastly, the pace of the film is slow and hence, it is not going to be everyone’s cup of tea.

BOB BISWAS begins with the drug mafia track. The opening credits are a bit psychedelic that goes with the drug angle. The initial scenes of Bob are decent but nothing special. It is only when Bob kills his irritating neighbour (Kanchan Mullick) that the film goes on a different level. The scenes of Kali Da (Paran Bandopadhyay) are a delight. Post-interval, the interest is maintained, though the unhurried narrative does test patience at a few places. The pre-climax and climax is very arresting. The tribute to KAHAANI in the end is nicely done.

Abhishek A Bachchan comes out with flying colours. It was a risk as he was stepping into a role, which was played flawlessly by another actor earlier (Saswata Chatterjee). But Abhishek ensures that there won’t be any complaints. He has minimal dialogues and he communicates with his eyes and silences, and it is something to watch out for. Chitrangda Singh is adorable and she lights up the scene whenever she enters the frame. Samara Tijori makes a confident debut. Ronith Arora is cute but doesn’t get much screen time. Paran Bandopadhyay is terrific. He plays a very intriguing part, which deserves a spin-off. Tina Desai (Indira Verma) leaves a mark. Purab Kohli is memorable in a cameo. Bhanu Uday Goswami, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Rajatava Dutta (Shekhar Chatterjee) and Kunal Verma are decent. Kanchan Mullick raises laughs. Kaushik Raj Chakraborty (Ustad) is passable. Amar Upadhyay (Saubhik Das) plays an interesting part, but is wasted. Deepro Sen (Ayan; the bully kid in the school) is too good in the scene when Abhishek Bachchan threatens him. Pavbitra Rabha (Dhonu; Chinese stall owner) lends able support. Sharad Joshi (Shontu; the person desparate for drugs), Late Yusuf Husain (Dr Mehta), Piyush Lalwani (Ishaan; the guy supplying 'Blue' to Mini), Barun Chanda (Priest) and Gulan Kriplani (Durga Dwivedi; senior officer) are good. Karanuday Jenjani aka Kiran Janjani doesn’t have much to do.

Music is not of the chartbuster variety but is well-woven into the script. <em>'Jaanoon Na'</em> is played in the opening credits, while <em>'Tu Toh Gaya Re'</em> is played in the background in some interesting scenes. Clinton Cerejo and Bianco Gomes's background score is in sync with the theme and mood of the film.

Gairik Sarkar's cinematography is spectacular and captures the locales of Kolkata beautifully. It is also a pleasure to see the City of Joy after ages. Madhumita Sen Sharma, Ajay Sharma and Rajesh Choudhary's production design is appealing and old-fashioned. Sham Kaushal's action is realistic. Jia Bhagia and Mallika Chauhan's costumes are straight out of life. Yasha Jaidev Ramchandani's editing could have been slicker.

On the whole, BOB BISWAS is an interesting thriller and rests on a fine script by Sujoy Ghosh, able direction by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and the excellent performance of Abhishek A Bachchan.

