Movie Review: Bachchhan Paandey BACHCHHAN PAANDEY is a definitely a must watch for fans of Akshay Kumar and masala cinema.

Sajid Nadiadwala's story is decent and had the potential to become a fun entertainer. Sajid Nadiadwala’s adapted screenplay (additional screenplay by Farhad Samji, Sparsh Khetarpal, Tasha Bhambra, Tushar Hiranandani and Zeishan Quadri) is a big culprit. Ideally, a film like this should have been a laugh a minute riot. But the funny moments are few and far in between. And most of what has been passed off as comedy fails to raise laughs. Farhad Samji’s dialogues (additional dialogues by Sparsh Khetarpal, Tasha Bhambra, Tushar Hiranandani and Zeishan Quadri) are average and are also responsible for the lack of entertainment in the film.

Farhad Samji’s direction is weak. He handles the grandeur and scale well and shows his brilliance in the action and dramatic moments. However, with the script being weak, the direction also gets affected. There’s little humour and too much of violence, when it should have been vice versa. The story of a dreaded gangster whose life is going to be captured on celluloid gives a deja vu of WELCOME (2007). That was a much loved film with a great script and ideally, BACHCHAN PAANDEY should have been in that league. On the positive side, Farhad Samji handles the flashback portion of Sophie very well. The twist in the tale in the climax is also well treated.

BACHCHHAN PAANDEY starts well. The entry of the protagonist is whistle worthy. The film then drops but picks up in the scene where Kandi accidentally leaves the porn DVD in his bag, leading to madness. The scene of Virgin’s murder and Myra eavesdropping arrests attention. Post interval, Sophie’s flashback is cute. The climax is unexpected and unexpectedly touching.

Speaking of performances, Akshay Kumar delivers an excellent performance. He has the star power that makes him apt for the role. Kriti Sanon looks stunning and delivers an able performance. Arshad Warsi, as expected, is too good and tries his best to up the humour quotient. Jacqueline Fernandez is lovely in a supporting role. Prateik Babbar is decent. Sanjay Mishra tries too hard to be funny. Abhimanyu Singh leaves a mark. Saharsh Kumar Shukla wins hearts especially in the ‘Tadap Tadap Ke’ scene. Ashwin Mushran is fair. Mohan Agashe (Lalji Bhagat) is passable. Gaurav Chopra (Bheema) is over the top. Aroosa Khan (Pinky) and the actor playing the cop Suryakant Mishra are average. Pankaj Tripathi (Bhaves Bopla) raises few laughs in the film.

The music of the film is disappointing. <em>'Maar</em> <em>Khayegaa’</em> is unexciting. <em>'Saare Bolo Bewafa'</em> is just okay. <em>'Heer Raanjhana' </em>is shot beautifully. <em>'Meri Jaan Meri Jaan’</em> fails to register. Julius Packiam's background music is memorable.

Gavemic U Ary's cinematography is spectacular. The locales of Rajasthan are shot very well. ANL Arasu's action is gory. Rajat Poddar's production design gives the film the commercial feel. NY VFXWaala's VFX is rich. Aki Narula, Sukriti Grover, Puneet Jain, Chandini Whabi and Sambo's costumes are glamorous. Charu Roy's editing is neat.

On the whole, BACHCHHAN PAANDEY is a must watch for the fans of Akshay Kumar and masala cinema. At the box office, its business will be impacted due to the blockbuster success of THE KASHMIR FILES.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results