Oscar Isaac Is The Latest Actor To Embrace Man-skirts

Further proof that Hollywood men are becoming more open-minded about wearing skirts. Of course, certain fashion conscious rappers have been doing this for awhile, but straight actors not from Scotland- not so often. Designer Thom Browne is proving to have a major influence when it comes to men in skirts – as you can see in this photo of Oscar Isaac. The Guatemala born actor has been wearing skirts to most of the publicity events for his new Disney series Moon Knight – about a man with multiple personalities. Costars Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy are in this photo taken at a special screening at the British Museum. Looks like Ethan can’t take his eyes off Oscar’s Thom Browne skirt-suit and stripe socks.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results