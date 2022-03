Just LOVE this photo of Sean Penn and Julia Roberts in their new Starz Watergate series Gaslit. Seems like an odd choice, but Julia plays Martha Mitchell, the wife of Nixon advisor John Mitchell, played by Penn. They were a happy couple until talkative Arkansas socialite Martha blew the lid off the Watergate scandal that ultimately destroyed the presidency and her marriage.

Photo credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results