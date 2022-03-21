Bella Hadid Knows How Not To Be Noticed

Here’s a VERY ORDINARY looking New York couple enjoying Central Park on an almost Spring day. Nobody paid them any attention, and that’s the way they like it. Supermodel Bella Hadid and her undercover boyfriend, art director Marc Kalman, have been together for two years pretty much in plain sight, but without fanfare. When she dated The Weeknd they rarely had a fleeting moment to themselves. But Bella has learned how to minimize her beauty (even without a mask) and not draw attention to herself and her 8 years older boyfriend so they can get around unmolested. They met while working on a fashion project and have been seen together in Paris and New York – friends think she’s quite fond of him.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

